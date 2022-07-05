Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.(Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9)
By WAFB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A teenage girl was killed Monday after falling off a pontoon boat into the Blind River.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Madison Bradley, 17, and another male passenger were riding on the bow of the boat in front of the protective rail when they hit a wake from a passing vessel.

Both Bradley and the man were knocked into the water.

Authorities say Bradley did not resurface and suffered severe propeller strikes.

The man had minor injuries and should be OK.

The boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.
Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident
On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 juveniles arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings

Latest News

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more...
Virginia Department of Corrections introduces new victim notification tool
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Highland Park mass shooting news conference
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers