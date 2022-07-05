Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

‘It’s very invasive’ Henrico police continue search for car theft suspect

The police department shares surveillance video of the suspect trying to enter West End home
Henrico Police are searching for a suspect officers say stole a car from a home along...
Henrico Police are searching for a suspect officers say stole a car from a home along Bridgetender Drive.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The Henrico County Police Department continues their search for a suspect they believe stole a car from a West End home in the Short Pump area over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 11500 block of Bridgetender Drive on Saturday after a man reported his white 2016 Audi A6 was stolen. The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate QXD865. The owner told police he locked the car, but the key fob was in a bag that was left inside the vehicle, which allowed it to be opened and started.

On Thursday, Henrico Police gave an update on the case. In a tweet, the department said the stolen car was found, but the suspect was unaccounted for.

Hope Berry, who lives two blocks from Bridgetender Drive, told NBC12 she was surprised but said she’s heard of similar cases happening in the county.

“It’s pretty bold, and it’s very invasive,” Berry said. “All these cars are parked right up at the door or near the house. So, it’s pretty bold for somebody to come in that close.”

Through social media, police shared surveillance video of the suspect they believe stole the car along Bridgetender Drive.

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(Henrico Police)

Video surveillance from the area shows the suspect walk up to a door of a residence, turn the door handle and push, but does not gain entry,” police said.

“I was surprised. I haven’t heard of anything like that in the time here,” said Tony Yoo, another resident who lives near Bridgetender Drive.

The Henrico Police Department also believes this same suspect got into two vehicles nearby in the same morning along the 11500 block of Tottenham Place. Both vehicles were unlocked, but no items appeared to be taken.

As police continue their investigation to track down the suspect, Yoo said he would keep a closer eye and stay vigilant.

“We kind of have to be constantly vigilant about. We go through a pretty tough economy, and people have hard, hard times. We all just have to be a little more careful, a little more vigilant,” said Yoo. “Lock the doors a little bit more than the normal.”

Berry told NBC12 that nearby neighbors are also beefing up their security measures.

“These houses have security systems in them, built with security systems in them, but they’re upgrading them with more cameras or access points,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Kyle Stoner
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes near Westchester Commons
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
‘They took him from us’: Family of Henrico hit-and-run victim seeks answers

Latest News

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Why did Dogwood Dell event go on as scheduled?
Why did Dogwood Dell event go on as scheduled?
‘It’s very invasive’: Henrico Police continue search for car theft suspect
‘It’s very invasive’: Henrico Police continue search for car theft suspect
‘Check for leaks’: Woman spends months paying down water bill, encourages others to pay...
‘Check for leaks’: Woman spends months paying down water bill, encourages others to pay attention to spikes