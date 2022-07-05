‘It’s very invasive’: Henrico Police continue search for car theft suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The Henrico County Police Department continues their search for a suspect they believe stole a car from a West End home in the Short Pump area over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 11500 block of Bridgetender Drive on Saturday after a man reported his white 2016 Audi A6 was stolen. The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate QXD865. The owner told police he locked the car, but the key fob was in a bag that was left inside the vehicle, which allowed it to be opened and started.

On Thursday, Henrico Police gave an update on the case. In a tweet, the department said the stolen car was found, but the suspect was unaccounted for.

Hope Berry, who lives two blocks from Bridgetender Drive, told NBC12 she was surprised but said she’s heard of similar cases happening in the county.

“It’s pretty bold, and it’s very invasive,” Berry said. “All these cars are parked right up at the door or near the house. So, it’s pretty bold for somebody to come in that close.”

Through social media, police shared surveillance video of the suspect they believe stole the car along Bridgetender Drive.

Police are investigating. (Henrico Police)

Video surveillance from the area shows the suspect walk up to a door of a residence, turn the door handle and push, but does not gain entry,” police said.

“I was surprised. I haven’t heard of anything like that in the time here,” said Tony Yoo, another resident who lives near Bridgetender Drive.

The Henrico Police Department also believes this same suspect got into two vehicles nearby in the same morning along the 11500 block of Tottenham Place. Both vehicles were unlocked, but no items appeared to be taken.

As police continue their investigation to track down the suspect, Yoo said he would keep a closer eye and stay vigilant.

“We kind of have to be constantly vigilant about. We go through a pretty tough economy, and people have hard, hard times. We all just have to be a little more careful, a little more vigilant,” said Yoo. “Lock the doors a little bit more than the normal.”

Berry told NBC12 that nearby neighbors are also beefing up their security measures.

“These houses have security systems in them, built with security systems in them, but they’re upgrading them with more cameras or access points,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

