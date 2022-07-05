Hopewell police search for person of interest in connection to deadly shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting in May.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Winston Churchill Drive around 11:40 p.m., not far from Carter G. Woodson Middle School, on May 16. Officers found Deanthony Davis, 27, lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard some kind of argument, followed by several gunshots. A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area.

Police are searching for Jerrell Armani Crawley, a person of interest in the case. Officials said Crawley is wanted on multiple warrants out of several jurisdictions.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

