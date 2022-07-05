Healthcare Pros
Hopewell police investigate Fourth of July drive-by shooting

Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while...
Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while driving past another vehicle.(WCAX)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while driving past another vehicle.

On Monday, July 4 around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Cedar Level Road and Wilmington Avenue for the report of an accident that resulted in the vehicle getting hit by gunfire.

The victim of the incident was driving northbound on Cedar Level when a dark-colored Volkswagon SUV approached. The driver of the Volkswagen sped up behind the vehicle at a high speed and shot into the victim’s vehicle while passing.

The driver fled the area, traveling northbound on Cedar Level Road.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or contact Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers at 804-541-2202.

