Henrico police investigate car theft

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a car was stolen over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 11500 block of Bridgetender Drive on Saturday after a man reported his white 2016 Audi A6 was stolen. The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate QXD865.

The owner told police he locked the vehicle, but the key fob was in a bag that was left inside the car, which allowed it to be opened and started.

The vehicle was described as a 2016 white Audi A6, bearing a South Carolina license plate QXD865. The owner stated he had locked the vehicle; however, the key fob was in a bag left inside the vehicle which allows the doors to be opened and the vehicle to be started. pic.twitter.com/Vxx0nf2gAx — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 5, 2022

“Video surveillance from the area shows the suspect walk up to a door of a residence, turn the door handle and push, but does not gain entry,” police said.

Police said that the same suspect got into two vehicles nearby on July 2 in the 11500 block of Tottenham Place. Both vehicles were unlocked, but no items appeared to be taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

