Henrico police investigate car theft

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a car was stolen over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 11500 block of Bridgetender Drive on Saturday after a man reported his white 2016 Audi A6 was stolen. The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate QXD865.

The owner told police he locked the vehicle, but the key fob was in a bag that was left inside the car, which allowed it to be opened and started.

“Video surveillance from the area shows the suspect walk up to a door of a residence, turn the door handle and push, but does not gain entry,” police said.

Police said that the same suspect got into two vehicles nearby on July 2 in the 11500 block of Tottenham Place. Both vehicles were unlocked, but no items appeared to be taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

