Father, artist identified as victim of city dogs shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend filled with gun violence in Richmond left a 36-year-old dead in the Fan. Kyle Stoner was gunned down while out on the patio of City Dogs on Sunday night.

People have been laying flowers and other mementos in front of City Dogs, where Kyle was killed. His family is calling his death a senseless act. They said he was on a date when the gunfire started.

Kyle Stoner (Family)

“The girl he was with said they were about to kiss when it happened,” said Stoner’s stepfather, Craig Froede.

Kyle Stoner’s family says he was a devoted father with a 5-year-old son. He was also an artist and a musician, playing piano and guitar.

”When he said something, it was always profound. It was amazing. He had charisma. It was enjoyable to be around him,” Froede said.

Employees at City Dogs knew Kyle well. They said Kyle was a regular and a long-time friend who always loved to bring big groups in to hang out. On Facebook, the restaurant called the shooting a heinous crime.

Most people in the area said they were shocked that this happened Sunday night. They described the area on West Main Street as being safe and calm. Meanwhile, Kyle’s family is still just beginning to process their grief, which started with them visiting the restaurant Tuesday.

“You know, it’s going to be a long process. You can never really get over the death of a child. It’s just you come to a point where you go on, and we’re at the very beginning of it right now, so it comes in waves. It’s just such a tragedy,” Froede explained.

A woman and another man were also injured in the shooting. State police arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Derrick Adjei, following a high-speed chase along I-95 and Route 1 in Northern Virginia.

Derrick Adjei (Rappahannock Regional Jail)

Kyle’s stepfather has a message for his son’s killer, “Justice will be served. They say he was caught within a half-hour of the second shooting, and I hope he gets the justice that he deserves.”

It’s unknown at this time whether or not Kyle and the suspect knew each other.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.