Colonial Downs 2022 racing season starts July 11

The 2022 season runs from July 11 through Sept. 7.(Colonial Downs)
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Live racing at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent returns next week.

From July 11 through Sept. 7, thoroughbred horses from around the country will run every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday starting at 1:45 p.m.

“Our theme this year is more racing, more fun! With everything we have to offer, including free general admission we are looking forward to big crowds, exciting races, and lots of fun this summer,” John Marshall, Executive Vice President of Operations at Colonial Downs Group said.

General admission and parking are free, to see the full schedule, click here.

