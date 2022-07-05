Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to Fla. ice cream brand

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf Creamery-brand ice cream. The outbreak has resulted in at least one death and 22 illnesses.

Big Olaf ice cream is sold only in Florida. The manufacturer contacted retailers to recommend they stop selling its ice cream products until further notice.

The CDC says if you have any of the ice cream, you should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched it.

Twenty-three people in 10 states have been infected in the outbreak, one woman lost a pregnancy and one person from Illinois died.

The CDC says nearly all of the infected either lived in or traveled to Florida in the month before they were infected.

After interviewing 17 people infected, investigators found 14 had eaten ice cream. Six said they ate Big Olaf ice cream or ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by the company.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.
Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident
On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 juveniles arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $4.09 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices drop 14.1 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
No one hurt in fire that burns through roof of Chesterfield home
Four people have been forced out of their home after a house fire in Chesterfield.
News to Know for July 5: Chesterfield house fire; Richmond violence; Inmate release delays
NATO members made the historic decision last week to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and...
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland