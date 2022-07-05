Apple Tv’s ‘Swagger’ needs extras as filming begins this July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Apple Tv series “Swagger will start filming its second season in RVA at the end of July.

The show, based on the life of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, is looking for extras to play high school students, basketball players, cheerleaders, and parents.

Production said all extra work, testing and fittings will be paid, and filming will happen Monday through Friday for over 12 hours each day.

Filming will be in Richmond, VA, and surrounding areas from July through November 2022.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.