Apple Tv’s ‘Swagger’ needs extras as filming begins this July

Production is now accepting submissions for extras.
The show is based on the life of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Apple Tv series “Swagger will start filming its second season in RVA at the end of July.

The show, based on the life of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, is looking for extras to play high school students, basketball players, cheerleaders, and parents.

Production said all extra work, testing and fittings will be paid, and filming will happen Monday through Friday for over 12 hours each day.

Filming will be in Richmond, VA, and surrounding areas from July through November 2022.

For more information, click here.

