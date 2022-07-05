Healthcare Pros
9 people killed in crashes over holiday weekend in Va.

Virginia State Police issued hundreds of citations over the July 4 holiday weekend.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nine people - including one motorcyclist from Chesterfield County - died in crashes in Virginia over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Virginia State Police said this is a decline from 2021, when 12 people died.

The other fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth, and the counties of Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent.

Settle says so far in 2022, there have been 423 traffic-related deaths.

The holiday statistical counting period between July 1 and July 4 is part of Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). It is “a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt,” according to a news release.

During this time, troopers also:

  • arrested 69 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • cited more than 4,200 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers
  • issued 429 citations for individuals failing to buckle up, 131 citations for children not being properly secured, and 165 citations for drivers being in violation of Virginia’s “hands-free” law
  • assisted 977 disabled/stranded motorists

“I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction-free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Simply drive to save lives,” Settle said.

