Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

2 officers shot during July 4 celebration in Philadelphia

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right...
Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot during the city’s Fourth of July festivities.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The fireworks were just getting underway at the time.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters.

According to police sources, the suspect(s) were not in a position of high ground or firing from a building. Sources say this may have all started as the result of police pulling over a vehicle.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a suburban Chicago rooftop opened fire on a July 4 parade, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.
Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan
On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 juveniles arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on West Broad Street that left six people hurt.
News to Know for July 4: 6 people shot in Richmond; Fireworks safety; 4th of July closures

Latest News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade, killing at...
Ill. governor calls mass shootings 'American tradition'
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
No one hurt in fire that burns through roof of Chesterfield home
For context, the adult body carries roughly 10 pints of blood, meaning Macon Sizemore has...
Elite blood donor at VCU Heslth encourages others to give amidst national shortage
Each session will include lessons on kitchen safety, food preparation and presentation, proper...
RPD launches culinary program with Chef Sammy Davis Jr. for Richmond’s at-risk youth