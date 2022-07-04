Healthcare Pros
Waterspout seen in the Northern Neck Monday

Photo courtesy: Timothy Hudson
Photo courtesy: Timothy Hudson(NBC12)
By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A waterspout was seen along the Corrotoman River, right off the Rappahannock River Monday afternoon.

Another vantage point from Lancaster county:

Fair weather waterspouts form over water where they develop at the surface and climb upward in association with warm water temperatures and higher humidity in the lowest thousand feet of the atmosphere. They are usually small and brief and not as dangerous.

Did you see it? Let us know!

