Waterspout seen in the Northern Neck Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A waterspout was seen along the Corrotoman River, right off the Rappahannock River Monday afternoon.

Water spout on the Corrotoman River off the Rappahannock River in the Northern Neck! Thanks for sharing, Timothy Hudson! @NBC12 @NWSWakefieldVA #vawx pic.twitter.com/JUndwMO7Bq — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) July 4, 2022

Another vantage point from Lancaster county:

Waterspout on the Corrotoman River in Mollusk (Lancaster County)



Although they look like tornadoes, waterspouts form at the water and go upward! Only the strongest few cause any damage.



🎥 Bonnie Hunt pic.twitter.com/NwwTtO4dUz — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) July 4, 2022

Fair weather waterspouts form over water where they develop at the surface and climb upward in association with warm water temperatures and higher humidity in the lowest thousand feet of the atmosphere. They are usually small and brief and not as dangerous.

