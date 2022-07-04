VSP seeking information after man was shot multiple times on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is seeking information after a car was found riddled with bullets in the City of Richmond Monday morning.

At 2:42 a.m., Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along I-95 south near mile marker 71. A gray Honda Civic was later found at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69.

VSP said they found the driver, a 30-year-old man from Richmond inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

State police also said at this point in the investigation it appears the Honda Civic had been traveling on I-95 South when it was shot over 10 times. The car ran off the road and struck a guardrail.

The driver was able to get off the interstate and stop at the gas station on Commerce Road.

VSP said the driver was the only person inside the car and could not give any information about the suspect.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. VSP is in contact with Richmond Police, but at this point in the investigation, there’s no evidence that this shooting and the shooting on West Broad Street are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.