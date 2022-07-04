Healthcare Pros
Second man arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg shooting

20-year-old Jesiah Flowers (left) and 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell (right) were both charged...
20-year-old Jesiah Flowers (left) and 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell (right) were both charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Petersburg in early July.

On July 2 at around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Perry Street for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, police found 19-year-old Toni Knight shot to death.

Police also found Delvin Mitchell, 19, and a girl suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital.

According to police, the girl has been released from the hospital and Mitchell has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Petersburg police along with US Marshals found 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers of Hopewell and took him into custody. Flowers is the second person charged in connection to Knight’s murder. Police also charged him with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

