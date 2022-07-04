Richmond Police: 6 people shot on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left six adults injured early Monday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on West Broad Street.

According to police, many of the victims “self-transported” themselves to the hospital, and there is no threat to the public.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

