Richmond Police: 6 people shot on West Broad Street
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left six adults injured early Monday morning.
At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on West Broad Street.
According to police, many of the victims “self-transported” themselves to the hospital, and there is no threat to the public.
