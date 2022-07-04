Healthcare Pros
Police: Arrest made in City Dogs shooting

7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend meant for celebrations turned violent from Jackson Ward to The Fan.

Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one and injured several people during the 4th of July weekend.

The first shooting happened on West Main Street at City Dogs Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. That’s where police said 36-year-old Kyle Stoner was pronounced dead on the scene.

The restaurant also confirmed on Facebook that Stoner, a regular customer, was shot out on the restaurant’s patio.

Police also confirmed they arrested 24-year-old Derrick Adjei from Alexandria in connection to the shooting. He was charged with malicious wounding with other charges pending.

Then just over a mile away, six people were shot near the 4 Cyber Cafe in Jackson Ward around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police say two of the victims are fighting for their lives.

The other four are expected to recover.

“We keep emphasizing that when - even those instances from last night took place - our detectives are going to rely on people who saw something and will say something,” Deputy John Hayes with the Richmond Police Department said.

“It’s real frustrating,” said Mr. Alkarriem, who owns My Selfie Museum, next door to the 4 Cyber Café.

He worries as violence grows in the community, businesses like his will be tarnished.

“I just don’t want them to take the negative of this from patrons that wasn’t even a part of that establishment,” he said.

Both the Museum and the Cyber Café were open for business Monday. City Dogs remained closed.

Amid violence, Alkerriem said he and the owner of the café are working to bring better experiences to the community.

“I mean it’s sad, and you know you got to deal with the outcome regardless of how it is. And it’s a part of building your character and how you are going to move throughout your future,” Alkerriem said.

Police have not yet identified the suspect from the Jackson Ward shooting.

