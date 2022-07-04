Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six people have been injured in a shooting in Jackson Ward early Monday morning.
At around 3:39 a.m., officers responded to the report of random gunfire on West Broad Street.
When officers arrived, they found six adults shot near The 4 Cyber Café including four men and two women.
Police said two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, and four have non-life-threatening. One man was transported by ambulance, others were self-transported to the hospital.
There’s no threat to the public.
