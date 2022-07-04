Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting

When officers arrived, they found six adults shot near The 4 Cyber Café.
Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six people have been injured in a shooting in Jackson Ward early Monday morning.

At around 3:39 a.m., officers responded to the report of random gunfire on West Broad Street.

When officers arrived, they found six adults shot near The 4 Cyber Café including four men and two women.

Police said two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, and four have non-life-threatening. One man was transported by ambulance, others were self-transported to the hospital.

There’s no threat to the public.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richard Crowder, 60, was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m. walking out of the house...
Former Henrico police employee faces two second-degree murder charges
CHESTERFIELD CULTURAL CENTER OF INDIA SHOOTING
Juvenille shot and killed at Chesterfield party
The man is described as a black male, around 30-years-old and 5'9" with a "chunky" build.
Police: Man assaults woman after attempted robbery in Target parking lot
Medical marijuana dispensary
New medical marijuana law goes into effect
A woman is now in the hospital after a car struck her and drove off as she was crossing the...
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by car while crossing street in Richmond

Latest News

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on West Broad Street that left six people hurt.
News to Know for July 4: 6 people shot in Richmond; Fireworks safety; 4th of July closures
Richmond Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Richmond Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Richmond Police: 6 people shot on West Broad Street
Richmond Police: 6 people shot on West Broad Street
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan