Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six people have been injured in a shooting in Jackson Ward early Monday morning.

BREAKING: Six adults are shot overnight in a single incident on W Broad Street. Police are working on a motive, and are combing the street for evidence. pic.twitter.com/IBktnrVPAq — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) July 4, 2022

At around 3:39 a.m., officers responded to the report of random gunfire on West Broad Street.

When officers arrived, they found six adults shot near The 4 Cyber Café including four men and two women.

Police said two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, and four have non-life-threatening. One man was transported by ambulance, others were self-transported to the hospital.

There’s no threat to the public.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

