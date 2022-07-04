News to Know for July 4: 6 people shot in Richmond; Fireworks safety; 4th of July closures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - America’s 246th birthday is finally here! Let’s check out some of our top headlines for this Fourth of July.

6 People Shot on West Broad

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left six people hurt early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to West Broad Street for the report of a shooting.

Police said six adults were injured in the shooting and that many of them “self-transported” themselves to the hospital.

There’s no threat to the public.

Retired Police Employee Charged In Deadly Standoff

60-year-old Richard Colon Crowder was arrested after a nine-hour-long standoff Saturday in Henrico’s east end.

Police say they found the victim’s bodies inside the home on Phillips Wood Drive after Crowder surrendered.

Those women have been identified as Diane Crowder from Henrico and Carrie Szaksz from Mechanicsville. Police say they do believe the shooting is domestic-related.

Crowder, who retired from the Henrico Police Division in 2014 is in jail without bond.

4th Of July Closures

Many government offices, schools, and more are closed for the Fourth of July.

If your school district normally gives out meals on Mondays - that distribution has likely been pushed to tomorrow.

There’s no mail delivery or trash collection through Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.

DMV offices are also closed - it is still offering more than 50 services online.

Fireworks Safety

“Don’t buy them, don’t use them, don’t play with them”, it’s not worth the risk of injury or starting a fire.

For many, the Fourth of July means backyard barbecues, pool parties, and time with family.

However, for members of the Richmond Fire Department, the popular tradition of setting off fireworks poses safety risks that they hope to prevent.

Richmond Deputy Fire Marshal William Spindle said they receive numerous calls every year around the Fourth of July regarding firework-related injuries.

It’s important to know that fireworks are illegal in the city of Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole. The sale, possession, or use of non-permissible fireworks is a Class I misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 or up to a year in jail.

Sunny & Hot

Gorgeous weather is ahead for the 4th of July with low humidity.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

