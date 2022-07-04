Nearly 50 new U.S. citizens celebrate at Monticello

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people from around the world officially became U.S. citizens during an annual ceremony at President Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

Nearly 50 people from 22 countries took part in the naturalization ceremony in Albemarle County Monday, July 4.

Kateryna Mekianov is originally from Ukraine.

“When I first arrived to to the U.S., it was in Chicago O’Hare in the middle of winter. Absolutely different experience than being in Europe in winter, because no people on the streets. It was snowing and very cold and I didn’t know how to drive,” she said.

Since then, Mekianov has graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law. As of today, she is also an American.

“I am originally from Kyiv, and my dad is in active military, so every day is stressful,” she said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty of what’s going to happen.”

Mekianov’s father was able to watch the ceremony online. Her mother, a doctor, was able to attend in-person.

Nicolle Fierro Comarovschi is from Peru. She says she found love here, went to school here, and decided to stay here.

“It is definitely very strong to renounce to where I grew up, where I was for 20 years,” she said. “But I see my life here. I have the love of my life and my parents now.”

“Being a U.S. citizen, I mean, it was my dream, actually. And, you know, I’m very excited, very happy on becoming a U.S. citizen on this special and historical day,” Hasibullah Haidary said.

