Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man late Sunday night in The Fan.

Officers say they got a call about random gunfire on West Main Street around 10:30 p.m. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have more information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

