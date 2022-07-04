Healthcare Pros
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan

Richmond Police are still working to figure out who pulled the trigger
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man late Sunday night in The Fan.

Officers say they got a call about random gunfire on West Main Street around 10:30 p.m. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have more information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

