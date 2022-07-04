Man gets chance to hug his mom after nine years

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013.

Cohan has been living with his friend and caregiver, Paula, in the Winchester area for the past several years.

While he’s grateful for her support, each day brings a new challenge. That’s why a nonprofit called Team Gleason decided to help. The organization works to improve the lives of people living with ALS.

Team Gleason reached out to Cohan, asking him if he could go anywhere in the world, where would you want to go?

All Cohan has wanted for the past nine years, was to see his mother, who just turned 93 years old, and give her a hug.

So, Team Gleason made that happen.

In June, Cohan and Paula hopped on a an Amtrak and made the 16 hour trip Jacksonville, Florida. After the long ride, the two got settled into the ocean-front hotel.

“All you could see was ocean from left to right. We were on the top floor overlooking everything. It was so fun to be there,” Cohan said.

The next day, Cohan’s mother came by and welcomed him with open arms.

It was an emotional moment Cohan said will forever be etched in his mind.

“I really can’t describe the feeling. It was just wonderful, beautiful moment in my life to hold her face and see her after nine years. It was tremendously overwhelming,” Cohan explained.

Cohan was able to spend the entire week with his family at the beach eating, drinking and sharing laughs.

“It filled a void that was inside of me. An emptiness that is now full,” Cohan said.

It was also the first time his mother was able to meet Paula, which Cohan said was wonderful to see.

“Everyone was calling Paula a saint. She is. It’s incredible what she does for me as a caregiver,” Cohan said.

He said being surrounded by his loved ones and feeling the ocean breeze made him feel at peace for the first time in years.

“I almost felt like I didn’t have this disease, if that makes any sense. That tranquility and the peace, it just made me not think about ALS. and that’s something pretty awesome,” Cohan said.

Cohan said the trip couldn’t have been any better, and he’d love to do it all over again. He said he’s so grateful to Team Gleason for making his wish come true.

