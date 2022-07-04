Man arrested in connection to attempted robbery in Target parking lot

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for an attempted robbery in a Target parking lot.

On Sunday, July 3, at about 9:10 a.m., officials say a man approached a woman in the Target parking lot at 2530 Weir Road. Police say he demanded money from the woman and then assaulted her, fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said while an officer was conducting patrol several hours later, they encountered a man matching the suspect’s description.

Officers then arrested Thomas M. Bartlett, 43, of Shackleford, Va, and took him to the Chesterfield County Jail where he was charged with attempted robbery, abduction, and malicious wounding.

Bartlett is being held without bond.

