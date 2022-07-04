Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident

Julia Budzinski was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski.
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student.

Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday. She was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski.

The Blue Jays held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a statement, the team said Budzinski took a leave of absence following his daughter’s death.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richard Crowder, 60, was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m. walking out of the house...
Former Henrico police employee faces two second-degree murder charges
CHESTERFIELD CULTURAL CENTER OF INDIA SHOOTING
Juvenille shot and killed at Chesterfield party
The man is described as a black male, around 30-years-old and 5'9" with a "chunky" build.
Police: Man assaults woman after attempted robbery in Target parking lot
Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan

Latest News

July Fourth Grilling Safety
July Fourth Grilling Safety
Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.
12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay
Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Safety guidelines when grilling this weekend
How to avoid foodborne bacteria while grilling in the summer heat