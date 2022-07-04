Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student.

Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday. She was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/hD2opEv1l3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 3, 2022

The Blue Jays held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a statement, the team said Budzinski took a leave of absence following his daughter’s death.

