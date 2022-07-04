Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident
Julia Budzinski was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski.
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student.
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday. She was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski.
The Blue Jays held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game with the Tampa Bay Rays.
In a statement, the team said Budzinski took a leave of absence following his daughter’s death.
