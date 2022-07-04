Healthcare Pros
Fourth of July Forecast: Sunny and Hot but low humidity for July

Increasingly Humid for the rest of the week with storm chances climbing
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather is ahead for the 4th of July with low humidity and seasonable high temperatures.

Independence Day: *Verified* Best weather day of the week. Mostly sunny. Low humidity for July! Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A stray storm possible, more likely north and west. Storms might turn severe if they form at all. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not as hot. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and comfortable with lower humidity expected. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.

