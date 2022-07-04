Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Scattered storms likely

Damaging wind and heavy rain possible during the afternoon and evening
By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shower and storm chances ramp up starting Tuesday and stick with us the rest of the week.

A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday (many neighborhoods look to stay dry) then scattered showers and storms will become more widespread Wednesday as a cold front approaches.

The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of our southern counties highlighted in the *slight risk* category (all counties highlighted in yellow), which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

An isolated strong storm possible with damaging wind and heavy rain
An isolated strong storm possible with damaging wind and heavy rain(SPC)

Humidity is set to ramp up starting Wednesday and we will need to watch the potential for an isolated strong storm during the afternoon and evening. Our main concern with any storms that develop will be damaging wind and heavy rain.

Now is a good time to download the NBC12 weather app if you haven’t done so already! We’ll keep you updated on our strong storm potential Wednesday and our storm chances the rest of the week as we get closer!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 juveniles arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
Richard Crowder, 60, was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m. walking out of the house...
Former Henrico police employee faces two second-degree murder charges
Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.
Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Timothy Hudson
Waterspout seen in the Northern Neck Monday
Forecast: Storm chances climbing the rest of the week
Forecast: Beautiful weather ahead for Independence Day
Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast: A Break in the Humidity On the Way