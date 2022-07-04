First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Scattered storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shower and storm chances ramp up starting Tuesday and stick with us the rest of the week.

A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday (many neighborhoods look to stay dry) then scattered showers and storms will become more widespread Wednesday as a cold front approaches.

The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of our southern counties highlighted in the *slight risk* category (all counties highlighted in yellow), which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

An isolated strong storm possible with damaging wind and heavy rain (SPC)

Humidity is set to ramp up starting Wednesday and we will need to watch the potential for an isolated strong storm during the afternoon and evening. Our main concern with any storms that develop will be damaging wind and heavy rain.

