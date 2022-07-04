Healthcare Pros
Colorado man faces multiple charges after Chesterfield police pursuit ends in crash

During the pursuit, the Toyota was speeding north - at times over 100 mph.
The 55-year-old man was taken to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries.
The 55-year-old man was taken to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Colorado Springs man faces multiple charges after a police pursuit ends in a crash in Chesterfield on the Fourth of July.

At around 10:00 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was driving north on I-295 near mile marker seven in Prince George County, when a Virginia State Police trooper’s radar found the sedan traveling 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

When the trooper turned on his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the Toyota refused to stop and sped away.

During the pursuit, the Toyota was speeding north - at times over 100 mph.

The Toyota then took exit 15B to Route 10 towards Chester, as it turned onto Meadowville Road, the sedan rammed into two troopers’ patrol cars.

The driver then lost control, and crashed in the 11500 block of Meadowville Road, and then ran. The 55-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

He has been taken to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries.

VSP said no troopers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

