19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg shooting

19-year-old Delvin Mitchell has now been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm...
19-year-old Delvin Mitchell has now been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Petersburg over the weekend.

On July 2 at around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Perry Street for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, police found 19-year-old Toni Knight shot to death.

Police also found Delvin Mitchell, 19, and a girl suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital.

According to police, the girl has been released from the hospital and Mitchell has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

