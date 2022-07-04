12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday weekend turned tragic for a family on vacation in Virginia Beach, WVEC reports.

A 12-year-old boy has died after he went missing in the Chesapeake Bay.

Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday. Crews found Wilson in the water three hours later.

Medics said he died on the way to the hospital.

A few hours later, crews recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who also drowned in the Chesapeake Bay.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.