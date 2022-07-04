Healthcare Pros
12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday weekend turned tragic for a family on vacation in Virginia Beach, WVEC reports.

A 12-year-old boy has died after he went missing in the Chesapeake Bay.

Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday. Crews found Wilson in the water three hours later.

Medics said he died on the way to the hospital.

A few hours later, crews recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who also drowned in the Chesapeake Bay.

