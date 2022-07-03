Woman hospitalized after getting hit by car while crossing street in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is now in the hospital after getting hit by a car as she was crossing the street.
On Saturday, July 2 around 10:35 p.m., the Richmond Police Crash team responded to the intersection of Cowardin Avenue and Bainbridge Street on the report of a hit and run.
When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the roadway. She was attempting to cross the road when eyewitnesses say she was struck by a dark-colored, purple or blue, older model sedan with distinct wheel rims.
Investigators say the suspected vehicle has front-end damage and was last seen heading north on Cowardin Avenue.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
