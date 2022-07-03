Police: Man assaults woman after attempted robbery in Target parking lot

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they suspect is responsible for attempting to rob a woman in a Target parking lot.

On Sunday, July 3, at about 9:10 a.m., officials say a man approached a woman in the Target parking lot at 2530 Weir Road. Police say he demanded money from the woman and then assaulted her, fleeing the scene on foot.

The man is described as a black male, about 5′9″, approximately 30 years old, with a “chunky” build. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt with red lettering and a black hat.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

