Officials warn drivers about increased dangers during 4th of July weekend

AAA is reporting that auto travel will set a new record over the holiday weekend which means more chances for a crash to happen.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As the 4th of July approaches, officials are encouraging people not to drink and drive and to be mindful of drunk drivers on the roadway. AAA is reporting that auto travel will set a new record over the holiday weekend which means more chances for a crash to happen.

Last year, Virginia State Police reported 12 traffic fatalities on Virginia roadways during the 4th of July weekend. A total of 61 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to AAA, 1.3 million Virginians are anticipated to be on the roadways this weekend for holiday travel. AAA is giving tips to help drivers stay safe.

“For drivers out there we encourage them if they’ve had anything to drink that’s the time to have a designated driver, call that rideshare, call a taxi, get home safely some other way,” said Morgan Dean who serves as the AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson.

Even if you’re not drinking this weekend it’s still recommended that you should be cautious about other cars on the roadway.

“If you see somebody that’s weaving on the roadway and you think that they’re a drunk driver this is a time period for you to do whatever you can to get a safe distance away from that vehicle and safely have someone else in the vehicle call 911 to report them,” Dean explained.

AAA also said that if you can, you should avoid driving during the late night and early morning hours on July 4th.

“The cumulative effect of someone drinking through the evening and into the overnight hours, bars closing down things like that,” stated Dean.

