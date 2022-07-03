Man identified in Richmond deadly hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s Crash team investigators identified the person who was struck in a fatal hit and run at an intersection in Richmond’s southside.

On Wednesday, June 29, officers were called to the intersection of Holly Spring Avenue and Broad Rock Road for the report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Arthur “Duck” Garner of Richmond down and unresponsive after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are looking for information to locate the suspected vehicle traveling westbound on Hull Street towards Southside Plaza. Witnesses at the scene described the car as a newer model white window passenger van with a yellow company logo on the side glass panels.

Anyone with further information about this incident can contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Carter at 804-646-3755 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.