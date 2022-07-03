Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man ejected from motorcycle in Chesterfield crash

One man is dead after hitting a guardrail on the 288 northbound ramp in Chesterfield.
One man is dead after hitting a guardrail on the 288 northbound ramp in Chesterfield.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield that left one man dead.

On Saturday, July 2, at 8:10 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred northbound on I-95 on the ramp going towards Route 288 northbound.

36-year-old Kenneth Tate Jr. of North Chesterfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Tate was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ex-500 at high speed when he ran off the road to the right. The motorcycle hit a guardrail and caused Tate to eject from the bike. He was wearing his helmet.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richard Crowder, 60, was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m. walking out of the house...
Former Henrico police employee faces two second-degree murder charges
CHESTERFIELD CULTURAL CENTER OF INDIA SHOOTING
Juvenille shot and killed at Chesterfield party
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Medical marijuana dispensary
New medical marijuana law goes into effect
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1

Latest News

4th of July travel
Officials warn drivers about increased dangers during 4th of July weekend
A woman is now in the hospital after a car struck her and drove off as she was crossing the...
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by car while crossing street in Richmond
Police are continuing to look for the car that eyewitnesses say hit a 67 year old man at the...
Man identified in Richmond deadly hit and run
The man is described as a black male, around 30-years-old and 5'9" with a "chunky" build.
Police: Man assaults woman after attempted robbery in Target parking lot