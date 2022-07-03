Man ejected from motorcycle in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield that left one man dead.

On Saturday, July 2, at 8:10 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred northbound on I-95 on the ramp going towards Route 288 northbound.

36-year-old Kenneth Tate Jr. of North Chesterfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Tate was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ex-500 at high speed when he ran off the road to the right. The motorcycle hit a guardrail and caused Tate to eject from the bike. He was wearing his helmet.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

