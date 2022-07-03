Juvenille shot and killed at Chesterfield party

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile boy dead.

Police were called to a party at the Cultural Center of India on Iron Bridge Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found a juvenile male who had been shot in the bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim appears to be the intended target of the shooting.

Before police arrived, a Chesterfield sheriff’s deputy who was working security encountered a person displaying a handgun.

Police say the deputy shot the individual, and they were taken to the hospital.

Police say the person’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

