Former Henrico police employee faces two second-degree murder charges

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A former Henrico County Police Divison employee is facing two second-degree murder charges after killing two women in a Henrico home. The former employee barricaded himself inside for most of the day, according to police.

On Saturday, July 2, just after 9:30 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police heard gunfire within the residence.

The suspected shooter has been identified as Richard Colon Crowder, 60, of Henrico. Police confirmed Crowder is a former employee with the Henrico County Police Division. He retired in 2014. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of malicious shooting.

Crowder was on the phone with officers while he exited the house in the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive around 6:30 p.m. Afterward, Henrico Police say they found two women dead inside the two-story home.

Police have identified the two women as Diane Crowder of Henrico and Carrie Szaksz of Mechanicsville.

Officials say this is a domestic-related incident.

Henrico police and fire are responding to a potential barricade situation near Phillips Woods Drive. (Henrico Police)

Two men were also seen running from the home after shots were fired. Police say they were not injured.

Henrico Police worked with Henrico, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, FBI, Verizon and the Metro-Richmond Flying Squad to get Crowder out of the home.

Crowder is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

