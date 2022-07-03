Healthcare Pros
FORECAST: A Break in the Humidity On the Way

Fourth of July is Looking Great
By Ros Runner
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A front moving through today may trigger a stray shower or storm, but the rain chance is less than 20% in any one location. Lower humidity arrives later in the day and sticks around through the 4th of July! Weather should be GREAT for outdoor plans!

Sunday: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm possible, but many areas will remain rain free. Drier, less humid air will filter into the region later in the day and tonight. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows tonight in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10% in RVA, higher southern VA)

Independence Day: Mostly Sunny. Low humidity for July! Highs around 90°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

