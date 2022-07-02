Tropical Storm Colin Forms: Warnings issued for Carolina Coasts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this holiday weekend, a tropical storm forms along the South Carolina coast! The National Hurricane Center forecasts Colin to move northeast at 8 mph along the North Carolina coast and emerge off the north coast by late Sunday. Maximum winds are 40 mph and little change in strength is forecast. The main impact for our area will pockets of downpours, mainly along the coast. Skies will be partly sunny otherwise. Isolated tornadoes along the coast are possible as well.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Santee, South Carolina to Duck, NC including the Pamlico Sound. Secure boats, outside furniture, trash cans, and other loose objects along the coast. Winds may gust to 40 mph along and just off the coast. Inland affects will be periods of showers and storms, but no strong winds are expected from this low end tropical storm. Rain amounts should be around an inch or two along the coast with less than a half inch farther inland.

Tropical Storm Colin Forecast Track (WITN)

