Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid with storms possible by late afternoon/evening

Fourth of July looking great
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching a threat for a few strong storms this evening, with the best chance NW of Richmond. The rain chance is dropping for Tomorrow and Independence Day!

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some scattered evening and overnight thunderstorms, mainly focused NW of RVA. Rain chance continues at night. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, a stray storm possible mainly in Southern VA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10% in RVA, higher southern VA)

Independence Day: Mostly Sunny. Low humidity for July! lows in the low 70s, high in upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

