Road closures and no parking zones ahead Dogwood Dell July 4 celebration

There will be several roads closed and numerous no parking zones that will go in effect Monday,...
There will be several roads closed and numerous no parking zones that will go in effect Monday, July 4.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be enforcing no parking zones and road closures ahead of Dogwood Dell’s Fourth of July celebration.

Independence Day events in Central Va.

Any weekend vehicle entrance closures in Byrd Park will be effective through Monday, July 4. Other streets in the Byrd Park and Carillon neighborhoods will have restricted parking.

The following streets will be closed, and no parking will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 4:

  • Blanton Avenue between Carrett and Grant streets
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood avenues
  • Park Drive between Blanton Avenue and Pump House Road
  • Idlewood Avenue between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Robinson Street

The following streets will be open for driving, but there will be no parking permitted:

  • Portions of Douglasdale Road
  • Portions of Garrett Street
  • Portions of South Belmont Avenue
  • Sheppard Street between Blanton and Idlewood avenues
  • Trafford Road (Police Memorial Way)

Nickle Bridge will be closed to all vehicles starting at 8 p.m.

There will also be a free shuttle picking up anyone from City Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

