Road closures and no parking zones ahead Dogwood Dell July 4 celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be enforcing no parking zones and road closures ahead of Dogwood Dell’s Fourth of July celebration.

Any weekend vehicle entrance closures in Byrd Park will be effective through Monday, July 4. Other streets in the Byrd Park and Carillon neighborhoods will have restricted parking.

The following streets will be closed, and no parking will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 4:

Blanton Avenue between Carrett and Grant streets

Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood avenues

Park Drive between Blanton Avenue and Pump House Road

Idlewood Avenue between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Robinson Street

The following streets will be open for driving, but there will be no parking permitted:

Portions of Douglasdale Road

Portions of Garrett Street

Portions of South Belmont Avenue

Sheppard Street between Blanton and Idlewood avenues

Trafford Road (Police Memorial Way)

Nickle Bridge will be closed to all vehicles starting at 8 p.m.

There will also be a free shuttle picking up anyone from City Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

