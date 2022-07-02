Healthcare Pros
Man injured in Richmond shooting

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(WIS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the area of 3rd and Custer for a report of a shooting.

They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

