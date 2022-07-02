Healthcare Pros
Henrico police investigate shooting, barricade situation in neighborhood

Residents along Phillips Woods are encouraged to remain inside.
Residents along Phillips Woods are encouraged to remain inside.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently responding to a shooting and a potential barricade situation in eastern Henrico.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive on reports of shots fired from a house in the neighborhood just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Henrico police and fire are responding to a potential barricade situation near Phillips Woods...
Henrico police and fire are responding to a potential barricade situation near Phillips Woods Drive.(Henrico Police)

Officers say shots were fired from inside and outside the residence, and at least two people were seen running from the house. They believe the two running away were not injured.

As of now, there is no word on any other injuries.

Neighbors say they believe there are still people inside the house. There are currently no officers inside the home.

Multiple units are on the scene from the police and fire departments responding to the situation.

Residents along Phillips Woods are encouraged to remain inside.

This is a developing story.

