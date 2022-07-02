Skip to content
Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Watch Live
News
Politics
National
On Your Side
Weather
Send it to 12
About Us
TV
Home
Get News In Your Inbox
Watch Live
Send it to 12
CW Richmond
Stay Connected
Contests
Podcast: How We Got Here
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
News
State
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Vaccine in Virginia
Education
Business
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Mercury
Politics
State
National
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Dress For The Weather
Weathernet
Traffic
On Your Side
Acts of Kindness
Building a Better RVA
Investigate
Restaurant Report
RVA Parenting
Savings Guide
Digital Dialogues
Sports
National Sports
High-school
Football
Scoreboard
12 About Town
Community Calendar
Picture Your Pet
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Management Team
NBC12 Viewpoint
NBC12 Jobs
TV
Local Steals and Deals
One Good Thing
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Press Releases
Advertisement
Enter to win a Razer Blade 15 laptop and ‘The Lost City’ movie giveaway
Enter to win a Razer Blade 15 laptop and a download of "The Lost City"!
(WWBT)
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sample HTML block
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Most Read
18-year-old driver killed, passenger ejected in crash in Prince George
2 critically injured in Henrico shooting
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
10 teens, 2 adults injured in Cumberland van crash
Latest News
Enter to win the Science Museum of Virginia Planet Shark Giveaway
Enter to win: Richmond Academy of Ballet Summer Camp Giveaway
Win season passes to Friday Cheers!
Enter to win the Fred Astaire Dance Studios Cash Giveaway