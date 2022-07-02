Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head was stuck in a plastic container.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bear cub was rescued in North Carolina after a plastic container was stuck on its head.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission posted photos of the cub on its Facebook page.

A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.
A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

It happened in Asheville, when the cub was climbing up a tree with the container on its head as its mother stood nearby.

The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on...
The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on its head.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

A biologist was able to remove the container without harming the animal.

The cub was reunited with its mother and began nursing shortly after.

To help prevent these issues, authorities advise campers to secure food and trash by recycling and to remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Prince George County on June 30.
18-year-old driver killed, passenger ejected in crash in Prince George
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Apollo Road shortly after 5 p.m.
2 critically injured in Henrico shooting
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
VSP said everyone's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
10 teens, 2 adults injured in Cumberland van crash

Latest News

Richmond Fire released the results of their investigation behind the blaze at Fox Elementary...
Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined
Police are investigating.
Man injured in Richmond shooting
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined
Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined