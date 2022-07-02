Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 adults, 2 children hosptialized after Chesterfield house fire

(Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Facebook)
(Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services are investigating an early morning house fire that sent three adults and two children to the hospital.

Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Brentwood Circle. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:06 a.m.

According to fire crews, three adults with burns and two juveniles with smoke inhalation were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Prince George County on June 30.
18-year-old driver killed, passenger ejected in crash in Prince George
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Apollo Road shortly after 5 p.m.
2 critically injured in Henrico shooting
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
VSP said everyone's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
10 teens, 2 adults injured in Cumberland van crash

Latest News

Richmond Fire released the results of their investigation behind the blaze at Fox Elementary...
Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined
Police are investigating.
Man injured in Richmond shooting
Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined
Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined
Gas prices not impacting holiday travel rates for Virginians
Virginians break travel rates for Independence Day weekend