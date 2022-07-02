3 adults, 2 children hosptialized after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services are investigating an early morning house fire that sent three adults and two children to the hospital.

Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Brentwood Circle. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:06 a.m.

According to fire crews, three adults with burns and two juveniles with smoke inhalation were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.