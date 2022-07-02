Healthcare Pros
3 adults, 2 children hospitalized after Chesterfield house fire

Three adults were treated for burns and two children were treated for smoke inhalation.
Three adults were treated for burns and two children were treated for smoke inhalation.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services are investigating an early morning house fire that sent three adults and two children to the hospital.

Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Brentwood Circle. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:06 a.m.

Chesterfield fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Chesterfield fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.(WWBT)

According to fire crews, three adults with burns and two juveniles with smoke inhalation were transported to the hospital. One adult and the two juveniles currently have life-threatening injuries, and one adult and another child have critical injuries.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

