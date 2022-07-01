Woman dead, man injured in Petersburg shooting
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died, and a man was injured in a Petersburg shooting.
Officers were called just after 4 a.m. on June 30 to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center to investigate two gunshot victims who drove to the ER.
At the hospital, police found that Kadesha Williams, 26, had died, and a man had non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.