Woman dead, man injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died, and a man was injured in a Petersburg shooting.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. on June 30 to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center to investigate two gunshot victims who drove to the ER.

At the hospital, police found that Kadesha Williams, 26, had died, and a man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

