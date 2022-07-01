Virginia ABC stores extend hours for several stores
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has extended closing hours for over two dozen stores.
Starting today, Virginia ABC said it has extended Monday through Saturday closing hours from 7 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in 31 stores.
“The steady rise in sales in these 31 stores around their 7 p.m. closing time demonstrated to us that customers were shopping for distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers later in the day,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Extending the closing to 9 p.m. should provide in-store and online customers with greater convenience and time to make their product selections.”
Here’s a list of stores extending their closing hours:
- Amelia (store 351) – 15127 Patrick Henry Highway
- Amherst (store 285) – 199 Ambriar Shopping Center
- Appomattox (store 354) – 7795 Richmond Highway
- Bedford (store 160) – 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 700
- Big Stone Gap (store 206) – 18 E. Fourth St. S.
- Bowling Green (store 239) – 320 W. Broaddus Ave., Unit E
- Chase City (store 172) – 112 N. Main St.
- Chatham (store 283) – 13701 U.S. Highway 29, Suite P
- Chincoteague (store 177) – 4371 Pension St.
- Clarksville (store 214) – 608 Virginia Ave.
- Colonial Beach (store 130) – 700 McKinney Blvd., Suite 800
- Crewe (store 164) – 1618 W. Virginia Ave.
- Fishersville (store 296) – 32 Windward Drive, Suite 114
- Floyd (store 395) – 117 Parkview Road NE
- Forest (store 396) – 12130 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 5
- Galax (store 96) – 974 E. Stuart Drive, Suite E
- Goochland (store 304) – 2734 Fairground Road
- Hardy (store 213) – 12990 Booker T. Washington Highway
- Hillsville (store 141) – 441 W. Stuart Drive
- King George (store 221) – 16424 Consumer Row
- Lawrenceville (store 157) – 93 Brunswick Square Court
- Moneta (store 410) – 14807 Moneta Road, Suite B
- Montpelier (store 390) – 16605 Mountain Road
- Norfolk (store 71) – 143-B Granby St.Oak Hall (store 162) – 7017 Lankford Highway
- Orange (store 163) – 583 N. Madison Road, Space 9
- Pearisburg (store 199) – 140 Kinter Way
- Powhatan (store 77) – 1800 South Creek One, Space H
- Richmond (store 205) – 2288 John Rolfe Parkway, Unit 16
- Rustburg (store 399) – 1051 Village Highway, Suite H
- Tappahannock (store 198) – 1628 Tappahannock Blvd.
