Virginia ABC stores extend hours for several stores

Starting today, Virginia ABC said it has extended Monday through Saturday closing hours from 7 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in 31 stores.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has extended closing hours for over two dozen stores.

Starting today, Virginia ABC said it has extended Monday through Saturday closing hours from 7 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in 31 stores.

“The steady rise in sales in these 31 stores around their 7 p.m. closing time demonstrated to us that customers were shopping for distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers later in the day,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Extending the closing to 9 p.m. should provide in-store and online customers with greater convenience and time to make their product selections.”

Here’s a list of stores extending their closing hours:

  • Amelia (store 351) – 15127 Patrick Henry Highway
  • Amherst (store 285) – 199 Ambriar Shopping Center
  • Appomattox (store 354) – 7795 Richmond Highway
  • Bedford (store 160) – 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 700
  • Big Stone Gap (store 206) – 18 E. Fourth St. S.
  • Bowling Green (store 239) – 320 W. Broaddus Ave., Unit E
  • Chase City (store 172) – 112 N. Main St.
  • Chatham (store 283) – 13701 U.S. Highway 29, Suite P
  • Chincoteague (store 177) – 4371 Pension St.
  • Clarksville (store 214) – 608 Virginia Ave.
  • Colonial Beach (store 130) – 700 McKinney Blvd., Suite 800
  • Crewe (store 164) – 1618 W. Virginia Ave.
  • Fishersville (store 296) – 32 Windward Drive, Suite 114
  • Floyd (store 395) – 117 Parkview Road NE
  • Forest (store 396) – 12130 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 5
  • Galax (store 96) – 974 E. Stuart Drive, Suite E
  • Goochland (store 304) – 2734 Fairground Road
  • Hardy (store 213) – 12990 Booker T. Washington Highway
  • Hillsville (store 141) – 441 W. Stuart Drive
  • King George (store 221) – 16424 Consumer Row
  • Lawrenceville (store 157) – 93 Brunswick Square Court
  • Moneta (store 410) – 14807 Moneta Road, Suite B
  • Montpelier (store 390) – 16605 Mountain Road
  • Norfolk (store 71) – 143-B Granby St.Oak Hall (store 162) – 7017 Lankford Highway
  • Orange (store 163) – 583 N. Madison Road, Space 9
  • Pearisburg (store 199) – 140 Kinter Way
  • Powhatan (store 77) – 1800 South Creek One, Space H
  • Richmond (store 205) – 2288 John Rolfe Parkway, Unit 16
  • Rustburg (store 399) – 1051 Village Highway, Suite H
  • Tappahannock (store 198) – 1628 Tappahannock Blvd.

