Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Videos of Lee monument tear-gassing incident to be released to Library of Virginia as part of settlement

Stoney wants to meet the protesters in person to apologize.
Stoney wants to meet the protesters in person to apologize.(@annttmoney)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be required to turn over to the Library of Virginia all police footage, recordings, officer lists and other materials related to the Lee monument tear-gassing incident two years ago.

The Library of Virginia will then be tasked with making those materials public.

The settlement was reached in February with six protesters who were tear-gassed on June 1, 2020, but the terms were not announced until Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Apollo Road shortly after 5 p.m.
2 critically injured in Henrico shooting
One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Prince George County on June 30.
18-year-old driver killed, passenger ejected in crash in Prince George
Andrew Clinton Snead
Powhatan band teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with child
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing

Latest News

The Richmond Fire Department wants to make sure you have safety in mind before the Fourth of...
Firework safety tips from Richmond Fire Department
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sings "Happy Birthday" to a child who was at Friday's event.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Henrico vaccine clinic
VA Fire Marshal urges people to leave the fireworks to the professionals this 4th of July
What fireworks are legal in Virginia?
Andrew Clinton Snead
Powhatan band teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with child