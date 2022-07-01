Videos of Lee monument tear-gassing incident to be released to Library of Virginia as part of settlement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be required to turn over to the Library of Virginia all police footage, recordings, officer lists and other materials related to the Lee monument tear-gassing incident two years ago.

The Library of Virginia will then be tasked with making those materials public.

The settlement was reached in February with six protesters who were tear-gassed on June 1, 2020, but the terms were not announced until Friday.

