Richmond Gas Works announces price hike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Gas Works customers could see an estimated increase of 38% in their monthly gas bill this winter.

The company said in a press release on Friday that “the onshore and global pressures on the cost of natural gas will impact consumers across the country.”

Starting July 1, the purchased gas cost (PGC) for Richmond Gas Works increases from 57 cents per 100 cubic feet to $1.11.

“By law, Richmond Gas Works must pass on the cost of natural gas purchased and delivered to customers, dollar for dollar, without any markup,” the company said.

The company says the average customer who uses 70 cubic feet of natural gas per month during the heating season will see an increase of $37.63 - or 38% - in their total bill.

“Other components of the natural gas bill – the distribution charge and customer charge – are fixed costs,” the company said.

Richmond Gas Works says the PGC will be adjusted monthly “to better reflect actual market conditions.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.