Richmond-base biotechnology company wins award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based BioMech Health, a biotechnology company, recently won the “Best Overall Biometric Solution” in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards.

The awards “recognize innovation across a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including AI platforms, deep learning, business intelligence, natural language processing and industry-specific AI applications,” according to a press release.

“BioMech Lab provides clinicians with the ability to capture – in real-time – the relevant motion metrics necessary to rapidly evaluate, design and monitor physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies,” the press release said. “Coupling advanced sensor technology with powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and interactive biofeedback, BioMech Lab captures motion data in clinical or real-world settings to deliver precise, accurate and reproducible assessments and treatment modifications that stratify risk and improve care outcomes.”

BioMech found Frank Fornari says the Breakthrough Award “is a real honor and a testament to our team’s hard work and innovation.”

Learn more about the company here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.